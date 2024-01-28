Diehard Swiftie Breaks World Record For Naming The Most Taylor Swift Songs In One Minute

The 20-year-old from Pakistan decided to take on the challenge as he felt it was the best way to demonstrate his “extraordinary love” for Taylor Swift.

Bilal was tasked with identifying 50 of Swift’s best-selling songs from their opening lyrics, which were read aloud by a human without any accompanying music.

The diehard Swiftie ended up smashing the previous record of 26, which was set by a UK fan in 2019.

Although Bilal has been a fan of the pop superstar since childhood, he spent 13 weeks dedicating extra time listening to her biggest hits to ensure the lyrics were ingrained in his brain.

Bilal is no stranger to the record book, achieving his first in 2021 for the most animals identified from animal sounds in one minute (23) and his second last year when he identified the most Justin Bieber songs by their lyrics in under one minute (29).

“This record is my favourite of all of them,” Bilal told the Guinness World Records. “Being called a ‘Certified Swiftie’ or ‘Officially Amazing Swiftie’ is such an incredible feeling.”