Did You Know Your Dog Has A Love Language?

So, Pet Circle veterinarian Dr Belinda Stancombe has revealed the 10 most common doggy love languages.

Speaking to 9Honey, Dr Stancombe revealed how your dog is showing their love for you!

1. Eye contact - Making eye contact with your pooch is a sign of love. Oxytocin, the happy hormone, is released in their brain. However, if the whites of their eyes are visible that likely means they're a bit stressed or anxious.

2. Physical attention and proximity - If your furry friend likes to keep close by that means they love you and like spending time with you. Dr Stancombe explains, “If your dog follows you from room to room and seeks out physical contact, it’s a sure sign they’re bonded to you.”

3. Exposing their tummy - when your dog flips over and shows their tummy, that means they trust you and are comfortable being vulnerable with you. However, if their tails are between their legs while exposing their tummy, this might mean they are a bit stressed and are not up for a pat, so be mindful of the rest of their body language.

4. Love for clothes, sheets and shoes - A dog’s sense of smell is between 10,000 to 100,000 times more acute than a human's. So they are able to pick up on our scent and become attached to our belongings.

5. Synchronised yawning - We all know that yawns are contagious. It’s the same with our dogs. The University of Tokyo found that dogs are more likely to synch up with their owners compared to a stranger when yawning.

6. Looking back for you when out walking - Your loving doggy will turn around and look for you when out on an adventure. This means that they love you. “This indicates that they want to be together as a pack, and shows that your dog feels connected to you,” Stancombe explains.

7. Excited to welcome you home - If your dog loves you they will be excited when you get home. Doesn’t it warm your heart that there’s someone so excited to see you?

8. Leaning against you - Your dog will lean up against you when they love you. Obviously, dogs can’t speak as humans can, so they use their body language to convey their feelings. “Dogs can bond perfectly well with a silent human so long as the body language and energy is calm, attentive, and loving.”

9. Sleeping nearby - Dogs will have little naps near you when they feel safe and secure with you.

10. Facial expressions - A Japanese study revealed that dogs raised their little eyebrows when they saw their owner. They did not appear to do this when presented with a stranger or a dog toy.