Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?

The internet is debating a video clip that was recorded at the Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere.

Styles appears to spit at Pine's feet in the brief clip before he sits down next to him. Pine is already seated. As Styles looks over and smiles, Pine appears to pause as he processes what just transpired before laughing it off.

It's hard to believe Styles would spit on someone in public knowing he was surrounded by cameras but it really does look like that is what he did. If he hasn't actually spit, then maybe he pretended to as some sort of in-joke. Maybe he did spit, but he was trying to get a mark off Pine's very white pants?

It's hard to believe but take a look for yourselves:

If Styles didn't spit, he did something to make Pine stop clapping and have a look of utter disbelief.

I don't know if I want this to be real or not. If it is real, it is fair to say Harry might have retired 'Treat People With Kindness' from his setlist.