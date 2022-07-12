The Project

Dictionary To Be Updated With Aussie Food Slang, Including The Potato Cake/Scallop/Fritter

The Australian National Dictionary Centre wants your contributions to the cause!

Got a favourite food term for a thing you eat and are sick of people not being able to look it up? Well, today's your lucky day because the Australian National Dictionary Centre (ANDC) wants new food contributions to the Australian National Dictionary, which is officially a 'dictionary of Australianisms'.

"There are a much wider range of food choices available now - multicultural dishes, street food, ingredients from native plants and animals. We also like our less formal ways of enjoying food, from sausage sizzles to food festivals," ANDC director and chief editor of the dictionary, Dr Amanda Laugesen said.

"All of these changes are reflected in the language we use, and we expect that there are many new Australian food-related terms that we have not recorded.

"We also welcome contributions that may not be new but you think should be recorded. We've collected some older words that should have gone into the dictionary, such as honey joy, tank loaf, bushman brownie, and smiley fritz to name a few."

And if you would like a more local example, I was horrified to learn from a co-worker today that the term 'bumnuts' was a slang term for eggs.

"Contributions from the public are a very important way of alerting us to new words or words that may have been overlooked in the past," continued Dr Laugesen.

"We look forward to seeing what we discover with this latest appeal. " It might even finally settle the age-old debate over whether we should call it a potato cake or a scallop."

As a potato cake truther, I sure hope so.

