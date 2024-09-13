Dick Van Dyke 'Looking For Work' Ahead Of 99th Birthday

The US actor made the gag after he won an award for outstanding variety special at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his 2023 birthday special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

Van Dyke, known for roles in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, told reporters that he wanted to be remembered for "laughter" and added that he isn't thinking of retirement.

"I've been in the business 75 years. I can't believe that I'm still here and performing. I'm looking for work if anybody has (any)," he said.

Van Dyke also reflected on about the early days of his career.

"You have to stick with it. You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions... but you have to stay with it.

"Be patient if you've got the confidence in yourself, and it's very important to believe that you can do it."

In June, he stunned fans by performing with his Dick Van Dyke and the Vantastix band in Los Angeles. The long-running singing quartet also featured his 52-year-old second wife, Arlene Silver, who he married in 2012.

They put on the show after Van Dyke became the oldest Daytime Emmy Award winner. He took home the trophy for best guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on US soap Days of Our Lives.

Van Dyke said at the time, going to the gym every week was his "secret weapon" to staying youthful.

"I think I'm the last of my generation, really. I'm 98. I have almost all my marbles… I can't remember what I had for breakfast."

With AAP.