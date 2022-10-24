Diamonds Coach Says Lessons To Be Learnt By Netball Australia After Failed Sponsorship Deal

The admission was made after billionaire Gina Rinehart's mining company Hancock Prospecting on Saturday pulled the plug on its controversial offering in a surprise, major blow to the sport's financial future.

The deal appeared to be a lifeline after Netball Australia (NA) suffered losses of more than $7 million in two COVID-impacted years.

Hancock had agreed to a $15 million sponsorship deal over four years due to go directly to the high-performance program.

But it broke down when Indigenous player Donnell Wallam took exception to the company's record on Indigenous matters dating back 40 years to offensive comments by Rinehart's late father Lang Hancock.

Wallam, set to debut on Wednesday against England, had the backing of her team and had reportedly agreed to wear the company's logo on her uniform after initially asking for an exemption.

Australian Netball Players Association CEO Kathryn Harby-Williams told the ABC that Wallam was prepared to wear the logo after an exemption was not granted because "the pressure had become too much to bear".

In the end, Donnell sought an exemption for herself, and that wasn't forthcoming because there was a meeting during the week, last week, where it was made very clear that no exemptions would be given to any of the players," Harby-Williams told Summer Grandstand. "And that was a disappointing moment because the players thought, at the very least that Donnell would be granted an exemption at that point in time.

"One of our First Nations players had a conscientious objection to just three games to ask for an exemption in the end not to wear that logo … there's a precedence in other sports where exemptions been given.

But the deal was pulled in any event, while mining firm Roy Hill, majority-owned by Hancock, will also withdraw its sponsorship of Netball WA and the West Coast Fever.

Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich says she's proud of her players but believes there are lessons to be learned after a tumultuous weekend that began with the loss of a key sponsor and ended with a Constellation Cup series victory.

Marinkovich said she was proud to "provide an environment where someone felt safe enough to raise a concern".

"It's how you work through that is where you grow as a group," she qualified after the Diamonds' comeback 57-53 win on the Gold Coast on Sunday won back the Constellation Cup.

"There's the right time and the right space to have those conversations.

"It's about providing an environment where you can work through situations.

With AAP.