‘Devil Comet’ Passes Through Solar System But Don’t Panic, Earth Is Still Safe

Known to scientists as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, the comet underwent an outburst earlier this month, where it blew off gas and dust to become significantly brighter and develop a horned like appearance.

Scientists aren’t certain as to the cause of the horns, with some speculating that the comet is blowing off gas unevenly.

The short-period comet orbits the sun once every 71.2 years and is considered bigger than Mount Everest as its nucleus is estimated to be about 17 kilometres across, while Everest stands at over 8.8 kilometres tall.

Astronomers are adamant the comet does not pose a danger to Earth, when the comet passes the Sun at perihelion, it will be at a distance of 119.7 million kilometres.