Gru and his team of literal Minions are back in action, but this time, his whole family is forced to flee their home with all four kids in tow. Yes, four, because - and I hope you’ve finished your dinner - Gru’s been breeding.

With comedy a-listers Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Will Ferrell at the helm, it’s got laughs for all ages, plus a healthy dose of those funny little yellow blokes everybody loves

Fun fact: I hear Steve Price captured all the motions for the minions.