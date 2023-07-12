Desperate Homeowners Beg For Government Help From Dodgy Builders

For the Jones family, every day feels like a gamble.

Their ten-storey apartment building in south-west Sydney is at risk of collapse. Props are currently holding disaster at bay.

“There’s cracks in the walls… people have leaking bathrooms,” Michael Jones said.

“You know my car parking spot’s been taken up by a temporary pylon. It looks like something post-apocalyptic right now, it's a bit scary.”

Last week, NSW’s building commissioner warned inadequate beams and support columns could render the tower uninhabitable.

“I just feel we’ve been let down because we did the best we could, we did the research, we did the consulting and all that stuff, there’s nothing we could have done,” Jenna Jones said.

The cost of repair could be as much as $50 million, and it’s a tab owners fear they’ll be left with after the building’s developer, Toplace, went into administration on Friday.

Toplace’s founder, Jean Nassif, is now overseas and on the run after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

He has been accused of large scale fraud related to the funding of his property empire.

This is a particularly dramatic version of an all too familiar tale.

As many as five NSW apartment blocks are currently on the brink of an Opal Towers-style evacuation - because of property defects.

Last week in Victoria, hundreds of dodgy balconies were discovered during removal of flammable cladding, similar to that of the Lacrosse tower disaster.

Desperate homeowners pleading for tougher penalties for shonky operators.

"We kinda feel really out of the lurch, we feel like we’ve been left alone to fend for this without the government support that we really need,” Michael Jones said.