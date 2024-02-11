The Project

Dermatologists Warns Against Kids Using Skin Care Products Spruiked By Influencers

Hashtag Get Ready With Me. This is the trend that shows us the go-to products of our favourite online personalities.

It’s a movement that's not just reeling in adults, but permeating the world of our kids as well.

Now, dermatologists are warning the social media craze is having damaging effects on our youth, with reports of kids suffering eczema, even facial burns from using anti-aging products.

Kids as young as eight reportedly adopt regimes that include active ingredients too harsh for their delicate skin. 

A recent U.S. study revealed spending on skincare products among teens and tweens skyrocketed by almost 20 per cent last year.

And locally, beauty stores like Mecca and Sephora have reported an uptick in young shoppers.

So how do we stop our kids from sliding down the slippery slope of soaps and serums before they’re ready? 

