Department Of Defence Hit By Ransomware Attack

A ransomware attack has hit an external communications platform used by the Department of Defence.

Hackers targeted the ForceNet service, which is run by an external provider, earlier this month.

Government officials said no data of serving or former military personnel appeared to have been compromised or stolen.

In an email to all staff, the defence secretary said the matter was being taken "very seriously".

"We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the provider to determine the extent of the attack and if the data of current and former APS (Australian public service) staff and ADF personnel has been impacted," they said.

Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite said the department was being prudent by notifying all personnel despite no information being stolen.

The Defence Department has suggested its staff change their passwords and use two-factor authentication.

"I want to stress this isn't an attack or breach on defence ICT systems," Mr Thistlethwaite told ABC radio.

"It's on an external provider defence contract to run one of their websites."

Cyber support has been offered to military personnel who believe they may be affected.

AAP with The Project.

