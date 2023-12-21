The Project

Denver Zoo Dramatically Reveals The Paternity Of Baby Orangutan After Months Of Waiting

When Denver Zoo welcomed baby orangutan Siska four months ago, keepers had a dilemma.

They didn't know who Siska's father was, 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya?

So they went to the paternity expert, tabloid talk show host Maury Povich, who's had plenty of experience revealing paternity test results.

Povich is known for his lines “you are the father” and “you are not the father” when delivering the results of paternity tests on his show.

“Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, Maury Povich is here to help us announce the paternity results for Siska, our four-month-old Sumatran orangutan," the zoo said on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is really important," Povich said. 

"When it comes to the orangutan – 4-month-old Siska – Bernai, You ARE the father." 

