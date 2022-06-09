Dentist Warns Using Mouthwash Could Be Causing More Harm Than Good

If giving your mouth a good 60-second swoosh around with mouthwash is part of your daily routine, you might be shocked by what you are about to read. Or, you might just continue living your life… Read on and find out.

It's no secret that keeping on top of your oral hygiene is important. As your smile is the window to your soul, and you want your soul to shine.

But, a dentist has warned that one common dental habit could actually be a 'disaster' for your mouth. Recently, you might have heard that spitting out the toothpaste was a 'no no'.

"Rinsing our mouth with water is very bad for our teeth, as it washes away the protective fluoride left behind by brushing," according to Nigel Carter, BDS, CEO of the Oral Health Foundation.

"Fluoride is the single most important ingredient in toothpaste. It greatly helps oral health by strengthening the tooth enamel, making it more resistant to tooth decay. It also reduces the amount of acid that the bacteria on your teeth produce."

"By spitting toothpaste out then not rinsing with water, it ensures that the fluoride found in the majority of toothpaste will remain on the teeth and continue to be effective," Carter says.

But that's not what you opened this article for. It's mouthwash that's the new killer! (Killer of bad things in your mouth, that is.

"If there was a weed growing in your garden, you wouldn't just throw acid and weed killer all over and kill everything, the way we do it in our mouth. [But] we take antiseptic mouthwash that kills everything,"

Kami Hoss, DDS, writes in If Your Mouth Could Talk: An In-Depth Guide to Oral Health and Its Impact on Your Entire Life, per NBC's Today show. "What we do in the mouth is a disaster right now."

According to researchers, not all things living in your mouth are harmful. This includes microbes that help the body produce the nitric oxide it needs to help regulate membranes inside the heart and blood vessels, blood flow, blood pressure, and insulin sensitivity, Today reports.

By opting for an antiseptic mouthwash that eliminates all but one percent of the microorganisms in your mouth, you're throwing off the natural balance by leaving only "the baddest, toughest, roughest little microbes around—poised to recolonize that entire mouth, totally unchecked by the organisms that used to hold them at bay," Hoss writes.