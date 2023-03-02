The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dentist Reveals Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth In The Shower

Dentist Reveals Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth In The Shower

Or on the toilet...

Right up there with putting your jacket on while closing a door or ignoring the mountains of pancakes and eggs your loving partner has prepared and taking a solitary sip of coffee and saying ‘Sorry honey, I don’t have time…. But thanks for the coffee!’.

Shower teeth brushing makes total sense in theory; you’re already near water, so you can rinse your mouth out quickly and just spit all the toothpaste into the drain.

Well turns out you might as well be brushing your teeth using toilet water, according to dentists.

Lead Dentist and Clinical Director of Quest Dental, Payal Bahalla, explained to metro.co.uk that brushing your teeth in the shower is the most disgusting thing you can do.

Not only does the hot environment reduce your brush bristle effectiveness, by breaking them down quicker, you are also in danger of water cross-contamination.

Bahalla explained to Metro, ‘‘The showerhead can harbour bacteria, and when you brush your teeth under the showerhead, you may be exposing your toothbrush to those bacteria, again increasing your likelihood of illness.’

And if you live in a share house, forget about it. Your toothbrush can get contaminated with your housemate’s toothpaste residue and oh my god I feel sick.

So what’s the answer? Just use a sink obviously and wash your toothbrush with boiling hot water before and after.

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out
NEXT STORY

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out

Why Does It Feel Good To Have A Gossip? Researchers May Have Figured It Out

We’ll keep it a secret between us, but sometimes it feels good to have a bit of a gossip.
NSW Nurses Have Been Warned To Stop Posting Explicit Content On OnlyFans

NSW Nurses Have Been Warned To Stop Posting Explicit Content On OnlyFans

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW has warned medical workers against posting on the adults-only content platform OnlyFans.
People Who Are Short Are More Likely To Be Psychopaths, New Study Finds

People Who Are Short Are More Likely To Be Psychopaths, New Study Finds

New research has found that people who wish they were taller are more likely to be psychopaths.
Humans Could Start Having Extra Limbs Within Years, Thanks To Human Augmentation

Humans Could Start Having Extra Limbs Within Years, Thanks To Human Augmentation

Experts believe humans could start having extra limbs within decades because of advances in human augmentation technology.
TikTok Cleaning Expert Warns Against Using Fabric Softener In Every Wash, And The Reason May Surprise You

TikTok Cleaning Expert Warns Against Using Fabric Softener In Every Wash, And The Reason May Surprise You

TikTok Cleaning Queen Ann Russell has given us the lowdown on why fabric softener may not be the best for every wash.