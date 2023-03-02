Dentist Reveals Why You Should Never Brush Your Teeth In The Shower

Right up there with putting your jacket on while closing a door or ignoring the mountains of pancakes and eggs your loving partner has prepared and taking a solitary sip of coffee and saying ‘Sorry honey, I don’t have time…. But thanks for the coffee!’.

Shower teeth brushing makes total sense in theory; you’re already near water, so you can rinse your mouth out quickly and just spit all the toothpaste into the drain.

Well turns out you might as well be brushing your teeth using toilet water, according to dentists.

Lead Dentist and Clinical Director of Quest Dental, Payal Bahalla, explained to metro.co.uk that brushing your teeth in the shower is the most disgusting thing you can do.

Not only does the hot environment reduce your brush bristle effectiveness, by breaking them down quicker, you are also in danger of water cross-contamination.

Bahalla explained to Metro, ‘‘The showerhead can harbour bacteria, and when you brush your teeth under the showerhead, you may be exposing your toothbrush to those bacteria, again increasing your likelihood of illness.’

And if you live in a share house, forget about it. Your toothbrush can get contaminated with your housemate’s toothpaste residue and oh my god I feel sick.

So what’s the answer? Just use a sink obviously and wash your toothbrush with boiling hot water before and after.