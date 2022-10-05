The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe Apologises For Stripping Grandchildren Of Titles, But Won’t Back Down

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe Apologises For Stripping Grandchildren Of Titles, But Won’t Back Down

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has apologised to her family for declaring four of her grandchildren will be stripped of their titles but has refused to back down over the decision.

Last week, the Danish palace announced the four children of the Queen’s younger son, Prince Joachim, would no longer be titled prince or princess from January 1, 2023.

Instead, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, would be styled Count and Countess of Monpezat, the birth title of the Queen’s late husband, Prince Henrik.

On Tuesday, Queen Margrethe issued another statement, saying she “underestimated” the effect it would have on her family, and for that, she was “sorry”.

“My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times,” the statement said.

“Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment.”

The Queen originally said the decision was to trim down the Danish Royal Family, in line with how other Royal Houses around the world have done so.

“Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family,” the statement continued.

“This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time.”

Queen Margrethe ended the statement by saying, “my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride”, and hoped the family could find peace over the situation.

World's Largest Pokémon Collection Is Going To Auction And Is Expected To Sell For Over $500,000
NEXT STORY

World's Largest Pokémon Collection Is Going To Auction And Is Expected To Sell For Over $500,000

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    World's Largest Pokémon Collection Is Going To Auction And Is Expected To Sell For Over $500,000

    World's Largest Pokémon Collection Is Going To Auction And Is Expected To Sell For Over $500,000

    A woman from the U.K., who owns the world's largest Pokémon collection with over 20,000 items, is set to sell the whole lot and could fetch up to half a million dollars for it.
    Kim Kardashian's Concrete Tissue Holder Fails To Impress After Weird Demonstration

    Kim Kardashian's Concrete Tissue Holder Fails To Impress After Weird Demonstration

    Kim Kardashian has shown off her new homeware accessory and, once again, failed to connect with the general public.
    The 'Big Rainbow', Australia's Newest Big Icon, To Find New Home In Daylesford, Victoria

    The 'Big Rainbow', Australia's Newest Big Icon, To Find New Home In Daylesford, Victoria

    The western Victorian town of Daylesford has been voted as the home of the 'Big Rainbow', Australia's newest and first big icon celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride in a regional location.
    All Blue Eyed People Descended From One Person With Mutated Genes

    All Blue Eyed People Descended From One Person With Mutated Genes

    The internet has rediscovered people with blue eyes possibly all descended from one person in Europe between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago.
    Ukraine To Join Spain And Portugal In Joint Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

    Ukraine To Join Spain And Portugal In Joint Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

    Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.