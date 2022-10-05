Denmark’s Queen Margrethe Apologises For Stripping Grandchildren Of Titles, But Won’t Back Down

Last week, the Danish palace announced the four children of the Queen’s younger son, Prince Joachim, would no longer be titled prince or princess from January 1, 2023.

Instead, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, would be styled Count and Countess of Monpezat, the birth title of the Queen’s late husband, Prince Henrik.

On Tuesday, Queen Margrethe issued another statement, saying she “underestimated” the effect it would have on her family, and for that, she was “sorry”.

“My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times,” the statement said.

“Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment.”

The Queen originally said the decision was to trim down the Danish Royal Family, in line with how other Royal Houses around the world have done so.

“Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family,” the statement continued.

“This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time.”

Queen Margrethe ended the statement by saying, “my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride”, and hoped the family could find peace over the situation.