Demolition Begins On The Sydney Building Gutted By Fire

Demolition has begun on a Sydney building that was gutted by fire last week.

Seven-storey walls of the gutted 1910s-era building in Surry Hills are being picked apart by a specialist excavator on Tuesday afternoon, as crowds watch from outside a fenced-off exclusion zone.

The building was sprayed with water before the 60-tonne excavator hammered at the building's exterior walls, sending bricks crashing onto the street below.

A fourth teen has spoken to investigators over the incident, after three others handed themselves into police last week.

"Detectives have identified and spoken to four teenage boys as they continue to appeal for anyone else to come forward," NSW Police said on Tuesday.

"No charges have been laid at this time."

