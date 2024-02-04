The Project

Demi Lovato Slammed For Performing ‘Heart Attack’ At Cardiac Survivors Event

Demi Lovato has been slammed for performing her song ‘Heart Attack’ at an event hosted by the American Heart Association.

The AHA’s annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert was an event intended to raise awareness about deadly cardiovascular issues.

Lovato went viral after footage of the performance was posted to social media, sparking confusion amongst fans as to why she chose that song.

“She didn’t think this one through,” one person wrote, while another added, “Wait, I thought this was a joke.”

“Why would she choose this song?” another said.

“Well that’s a bit dark don’t you think?” one person wrote.

However, some appreciated the possibly dark humour behind choosing the song, writing,“She had the chance to do the funniest thing possible and she came through.”

It has been reported that Lovato explained to the audience that the song ‘Heart Attack’ had “many parallels” for her.

“This song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is.”

A spokesperson for Lovato told Entertainment Weekly that she had chosen that song to highlight the “mind-heart connection.”

“She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event,” the spokesperson explained.

“She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment.”

