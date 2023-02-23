Dementia Now Greatest Burden Of Illness In Older Australians, Overtaking Coronary Heart Disease

Amongst Australians aged 65 years and older, dementia was responsible for almost 230,000 years of healthy life lost, according to a report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

The rise in numbers has meant that the disease has now overtaken coronary heart disease as the leading cause of burden in elderly Australians.

Disease burden for a condition is estimated by combining the years of healthy life lost due to ill health with the years of life lost from premature deaths.

"It is an increasing cause of disease burden in Australia, largely due to our ageing population but also from declines in burden from other leading causes, such as coronary heart disease," AIHW spokesperson Melanie Dunford said.

"Dementia was responsible for 4.4 per cent of Australia's disease burden in 2022, which includes both the impact of living with the condition (the non-fatal burden of disease) and dying prematurely (fatal burden), and was the second leading cause of death in Australia in 2020, accounting for 9.6 per cent of all deaths."

There is currently no cure for dementia, however, the federal government has established a range of support programs including the National Dementia Support Program and the National Dementia Helpline.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636

National Dementia Helpline phone number 1800 100 500