Dementia Could Become Australia's Leading Killer By 2054

An Australian Institute of Health study commissioned by Dementia Australia predicts by 2054, without a medical breakthrough, dementia rates will surge 94 per cent to affect more than 800,000 people.

Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe hopes the research will inform planning to meet Australia's needs for services and programs. "It is one of the most significant health and social challenges facing Australia and the world," Ms McCabe said.

More than 420,000 Australians live with varying forms of the condition, which is characterised by deterioration in brain functions, including memory, language and problem-solving.

Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the main cause of death for women.

