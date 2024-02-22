The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dementia Could Become Australia's Leading Killer By 2054

Dementia Could Become Australia's Leading Killer By 2054

Dementia rates could nearly double over the next three decades to become the leading cause of death among Australians.

An Australian Institute of Health study commissioned by Dementia Australia predicts by 2054, without a medical breakthrough, dementia rates will surge 94 per cent to affect more than 800,000 people.

Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe hopes the research will inform planning to meet Australia's needs for services and programs. "It is one of the most significant health and social challenges facing Australia and the world," Ms McCabe said.

More than 420,000 Australians live with varying forms of the condition, which is characterised by deterioration in brain functions, including memory, language and problem-solving.

Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the main cause of death for women.

With AAP.

One In Five Aussies Admit To Watching Netflix On The Toilet
NEXT STORY

One In Five Aussies Admit To Watching Netflix On The Toilet

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    One In Five Aussies Admit To Watching Netflix On The Toilet

    One In Five Aussies Admit To Watching Netflix On The Toilet

    A new survey into Aussie streaming habits has revealed one in five of us are watching Netflix on the toilet.
    Extreme Fire Warnings Across Victoria As Southern Heatwave Continues

    Extreme Fire Warnings Across Victoria As Southern Heatwave Continues

    Victoria's emergency services are preparing for more dangerous weather conditions a week after bushfires and storms razed properties and left half a million homes and businesses in the dark.
    Barry Keoghan Goes Naked For The Cover Of Vanity Fair

    Barry Keoghan Goes Naked For The Cover Of Vanity Fair

    Barry Keoghan is keeping his latest bare-naked trend going after gracing the cover of Vanity Fair in the nude.
    Government Announces Overhaul To Stop Major Airlines Slot Hoarding

    Government Announces Overhaul To Stop Major Airlines Slot Hoarding

    If you’ve ever suffered from a delayed or cancelled flight with no explanation, it could be because of slot-hoarding.
    Robert Irwin Graces The Cover Of The Women's Weekly

    Robert Irwin Graces The Cover Of The Women's Weekly

    Ahead of his debut as host of 'I'm A Celebrity', Robert Irwin has graced the cover of 'The Women's Weekly' magazine.