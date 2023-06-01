The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce Joint Australian Tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce Joint Australian Tour

Rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are bringing their co-headline tour Down Under for three exclusive shows this November.

In massive news for Aussie rock fans, legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced a massive joint Australian tour, visiting Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for three exclusive dates.

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour in 2022, the co-headline tour will kick off in Brisbane on November 8 before heading to Sydney on November 11 and finishing in Melbourne on November 14.

It's been eight long years since either band last appeared on our shores, and both are excited to return again.

"After getting back on the road this past summer, we're beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience, including some special dates in Australia!" Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said in a statement.

"We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America, and we truly can't wait to continue taking the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023. Crüeheads, get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!" Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Bali To Give Tourists "Dos And Don'ts" Card Upon Arrival
NEXT STORY

Bali To Give Tourists "Dos And Don'ts" Card Upon Arrival

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bali To Give Tourists "Dos And Don'ts" Card Upon Arrival

Bali To Give Tourists "Dos And Don'ts" Card Upon Arrival

Bali authorities are set to hand out "dos and don'ts" cards to tourists upon arrival to the island in an effort to crack down on unruly behaviour.
HECS Debt Increases For Millions Of Aussies From Today

HECS Debt Increases For Millions Of Aussies From Today

Regretting getting that UNI degree you don't use? You're about to regret it even more as inflation causes debts to soar.
Researchers Make Breakthrough In Endometriosis Treatment

Researchers Make Breakthrough In Endometriosis Treatment

Hopes it could improve the health of women living with the painful disease.
Australian Grown Garlic Could Fight Off COVID-19 And The Flu, Research Shows

Australian Grown Garlic Could Fight Off COVID-19 And The Flu, Research Shows

Australian-grown garlic could hold the key to fighting off COVID-19 and the flu.
Uber Agrees To Limit Surge Pricing During Public Transport Disruption In Sydney

Uber Agrees To Limit Surge Pricing During Public Transport Disruption In Sydney

Uber will no longer be able to impose exorbitant surge charges on passengers during major public transport disruptions in NSW.