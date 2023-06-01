Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce Joint Australian Tour

In massive news for Aussie rock fans, legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced a massive joint Australian tour, visiting Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for three exclusive dates.

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour in 2022, the co-headline tour will kick off in Brisbane on November 8 before heading to Sydney on November 11 and finishing in Melbourne on November 14.

It's been eight long years since either band last appeared on our shores, and both are excited to return again.

"After getting back on the road this past summer, we're beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience, including some special dates in Australia!" Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said in a statement.

"We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America, and we truly can't wait to continue taking the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023. Crüeheads, get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!" Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.