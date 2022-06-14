Debates Rages As To Whether Thongs Are OK To Wear With Jeans After Viral Video

What is an appropriate outfit to wear to the shops? Ball gown? Jeans and sneakers? Leather jacket and cargo shorts paired with your favourite pair of crocs? Or is what you wear to pop to the grocery store none of anybody's business, and it really shouldn't be up for public debate? Well, according to a Woolworths employee, there's one outfit they'd rather never see again.

A Woolies worker took to TikTok to express his disgust over one outfit he spotted in a store. It does sometimes feel as though a good third of all TikTok content creators work at supermarkets; the other two thirds are teachers and people trying to get their music careers off the ground.

Video of a customer dressed in jeans and wearing thongs while going about their day, living their life, trying to buy groceries so they can make some meals and continue to exist on this earth, was posted on TikTok with the words "When customers wear thongs with jeans" followed by a pair of emojis on the verge of vomiting.

The employee was sick of seeing this look in his store and added the caption, "Don't you dare come into my store looking like this." TikTok commenters did that thing TikTok commenters tend to do where they disagree. One wrote, "Ew gross, calling 1800fashionpolice", which is surely a number no longer in service. Others stood up for the man who is just trying to get by on this planet.

So, this all begs the question: should people be allowed to exist wearing whatever they want? Or should we all be open to the internet's scorn because of the clothing choices we make as we leave the house to pop to the supermarket? I vote the first one, but that's only because I'm currently wearing tracksuit pants and a mismatched hoodie that I was hoping to go to Coles in later.