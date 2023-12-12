Debate Sparked Over What Is The Correct Plane Etiquette For Carry-On Items

One traveller has taken to the internet to share how where you put your luggage and small personal items says a lot about you.

"The easiest way to tell if someone is a good person in an airport is [to] see where they put their luggage when they get on a plane," TikToker Daniel Bennett said in a TikTok video that garnered over 6 million views.

"If they put their carry-on luggage in the overhead compartment and they put their personal item — like their backpack or their purse — under their seat, they're a good person and they're aware of their surroundings."

But, if someone puts their jacket in the overhead compartment, "they are the worst type of person and deserve a jail sentence for life."

This sparked a heated debate in the comments over what the correct plane etiquette is.

"Honestly. The worst are the people who put their jackets in the overhead bins," one TikTok user said.

"I've seen flight attendants call people out for this, and it gives me SO MUCH JOY," another added.

"Recently watched a man put his carry-on luggage, backpack, jacket, flannel, and hat all in the overhead," another complained. "Bro was moving in."

However, some came to the defence of those who decide to put whatever they fancy in the overhead compartment.

"Unpopular opinion but if they only have a backpack (no carry-on suitcase) that can go in the bin. everyone theoretically gets one bag up top regardless," one person commented.

"I always check my roller bag. I place my backpack in the overhead so I have room for my legs. Not my fault people carry everything on board," another said.