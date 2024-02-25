Debate Sparked After Man Says He Does Not Have Time To Help Out More Around The House

In a Reddit post with over 2,300 reactions and 1,400 comments in under 24 hours, the age-old question of whether men do enough around the house is still a topic that can rouse passions.

The user, going by the handle "ThrowRA_boiyy," and his 38-year-old wife have been married for eight years and have two kids, ages 7 and 5.

He shared that as a carpenter, he works 50-60 hours a week to support the family financially, while his wife handles housework and childcare.

Their routine also involves him taking the kids to weekend soccer games while his wife enjoys social activities like book club meetings and yoga classes before returning by mid-afternoon to care for the kids. He also mentioned helping out with cooking on Saturdays and tackling chores like laundry and cleaning the floors.

Despite reading online about men not pulling their weight around the house, he wrote that he ''never thought I was one of those guys.'' However, tensions arose when his wife recently asked for more help during the week.

Elaborating on his situation, the man wrote, "When she expressed her need for help, it was nothing specific and when we had this discussion she did not give me any specific examples.

“And even if she did, I leave at 5 a.m. and I’m not usually back 'til 7:30 p.m. I get home and shower, eat and put laundry into the machine, unpack my work gear, I play/read/clean up our kids, and I’m in bed by 8:30 p.m. I don’t know physically how to find more time to contribute on weekdays."

"I know that she does a lot, and I am in no way saying she doesn’t deserve a break, but I am working really hard, too. Especially at the moment. I feel like I do the best I can with how much work I’m doing.”

"I explained this to her and she said I was being ridiculous. That I spend all day having fun at work with my workmates, while she deals with the children and all of the house chores. Then I get home and just eat and go to bed. This isn’t the plan forever — but I thought it was going all right for now."

After sharing his situation, the online community responded with a range of reactions.

Some questioned his approach, wondering if he left items around the house for his wife to clean up, while others sympathised, acknowledging the difficulties of balancing work and household duties.

One person wrote that the wife would have "lost any support I would have given her as soon as she said he gets to go to work and ‘have fun all day’ with his mates."

Another suggested that maybe the wife was getting a bit “lonely during the week and in need of other grown-ups to talk to.”

The debate surrounding household responsibilities is not new. Studies show that women often bear the brunt of housework and childcare duties, while men may not always be fully aware of the extent of the work involved.

Gallup reported in 2020 that "although women comprise nearly half of the U.S. workforce, they still fulfil a larger share of household responsibilities."

Overall, this Reddit post highlights the ongoing struggle for balance and equality within households and the difficulty maintaining harmony in an increasingly hectic world.