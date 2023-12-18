Debate Sparked After Husband Shared Wife's Weird Vegemite Toast Habit

The iconic spread has been a staple of Aussie households for 100 years and is made from brewer's waste, which is a beer by-product.

But one man has divided the internet after he took to Reddit and shared a picture of his wife's toast with five splodges of Vegemite on the crust of the bread.

"Whether you like Vegemite or not, surely this is an abomination?" he captioned the post.

Thousands of Reddit users rushed to comment on the chaotic and seemingly nonsensical way of spreading the already divisive spread.

"So we're assuming she just dipped her hand in the jar and wiped it on the bread, right?" one asked. "Otherwise, I just don't see how this is physically possible."

"I'm literally shaking and crying right now," another wrote.

"Is the problem that the toast isn't toasted enough to spread the Vegemite without gouging the … soft toaster-warmed bread?" another inquired.

"My husband does this but also puts strawberry jam in the empty spaces!" So creative!

But there were many who defended her actions, believing that the choice of spread would take one on a savoury journey.

"I don't see the problem. Some parts are a salty savoury paradise, and then you chase it with buttery goodness!" one person wrote.

"I aim for uneven spreading of the Vegemite to fine-tune my dining experience. Big slug of Vegemite followed by a bit of a palate-cleansing before diving back in," another added.