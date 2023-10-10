Debate Rages Over Whether Partners Should Share Their Inheritance

As we all know, finances are one of the most significant stressors in a relationship. Everyone has their own opinion on how to manage money with a spouse, whether it's to share all of your money, partially join finances or keep them completely separate. So naturally, a partner receiving a large inheritance would be a highly emotional situation.

But for English lecturer Fiona Wilde, her and her husband Pete had been sharing their finances in every other aspect of life. But when Pete had come into £200,000 (AUD $381,200), Fiona expected Pete to use the money for something that would benefit their family.

"I certainly didn't expect him to give me a slice of the money, but I did feel strongly that it should be used for something that would benefit us as a family," she told The Daily Mail.

"We didn't discuss the inheritance in any detail until several months after his aunt's death, when it was finalised by her solicitor," Fiona said. Pete had wanted to spend all the money on a new car and fancy holidays.

"Pete made it clear that, despite sharing our finances in every other part of our lives, this was different. It was his money and he wanted to do what he wanted with it. To me, it felt like he was blowing it.'"

Tensions grew quite high, which forced Fiona to leave the family home for several weeks. Fiona returned after her and Pete came to a compromise, which meant that Pete bought a BMW and the family went on a holiday to Mauritius, while Fiona was able to have some renovations done to the family home.

"Because it was such a large sum, I didn't anticipate that Pete wouldn't include me in decisions about it. After all, we own a property together, we're a couple, we have a ten-year-old child.

"If I inherit anything in the future, I'd feel selfish if I didn't discuss what to do with the money with him."

Over the past 20 years, Australians have inherited almost $1.4 trillion, which works out to be $67 billion a year.

The average amount of inheritance is roughly $125,000 and goes to recipients who are about 50 years old. In May 2023, a report from CompliSpace said that nearly 75% of Aussies would sacrifice their inheritance so their parents and grandparents could spend the money on aged care instead.