Debate Rages Over What Is The Actual Correct Way To Eat Fairy Bread

Now it's time for the most non-consequential debate of the year! How should we be eating fairy bread? Crusts on? Crust off? And in what shapes? Triangles? Circles? Umbrellas ala Squid Games? If the bread breaks apart while you're carving an umbrella, oh boy, that's bad news for you!

This debate was sparked by a Reddit user who posted a very "troublesome" (according to some) photo of a whole slice of fairy bread with the crusts on.

The internet lost its collective mind in an instant! One user commented that " I just weirdly can't imagine it tasting right if it's not in triangle form."

Another user took things to a whole other emotional level, writing, "That fairy bread almost says 'I don't love you anymore'".

It shouldn't be surprising that people have such a visceral reaction to something from their childhoods- that's when the essence of our emotional core is formed.

And, of course, according to these Reddit users, eating fairy bread in a square shape with the crusts on actually means you don't have an emotional core.

But hey, on the bright side, at least you're still getting all the benefits from the two main food groups- bread and fairies!

Now it's time to look for another fairy-bread-based Reddit thread that says it's only appropriate to use pumpernickel and low-fat margarine! Unleash the hysteria!

If only there was something we could stuff our mouths with so we wouldn't have to scream about all this fairy bread injustice...

So how do you prefer your fairy bread? In triangles? Deconstructed? With a shot of tequila on the side? We're so curious to know how someone over the age of 10 satisfies their patriotic palate. Let us know!