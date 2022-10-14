The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Debate Rages Over What Is The Actual Correct Way To Eat Fairy Bread

Debate Rages Over What Is The Actual Correct Way To Eat Fairy Bread

What's the ideal way to consume fairy bread?

Now it's time for the most non-consequential debate of the year! How should we be eating fairy bread? Crusts on? Crust off? And in what shapes? Triangles? Circles? Umbrellas ala Squid Games? If the bread breaks apart while you're carving an umbrella, oh boy, that's bad news for you!

This debate was sparked by a Reddit user who posted a very "troublesome" (according to some) photo of a whole slice of fairy bread with the crusts on.

The internet lost its collective mind in an instant! One user commented that " I just weirdly can't imagine it tasting right if it's not in triangle form."

Another user took things to a whole other emotional level, writing, "That fairy bread almost says 'I don't love you anymore'".

It shouldn't be surprising that people have such a visceral reaction to something from their childhoods- that's when the essence of our emotional core is formed.

And, of course, according to these Reddit users, eating fairy bread in a square shape with the crusts on actually means you don't have an emotional core.

But hey, on the bright side, at least you're still getting all the benefits from the two main food groups- bread and fairies!

Now it's time to look for another fairy-bread-based Reddit thread that says it's only appropriate to use pumpernickel and low-fat margarine! Unleash the hysteria!

If only there was something we could stuff our mouths with so we wouldn't have to scream about all this fairy bread injustice...

So how do you prefer your fairy bread? In triangles? Deconstructed? With a shot of tequila on the side? We're so curious to know how someone over the age of 10 satisfies their patriotic palate. Let us know!

Statement From VicForests On Greater Gliders
NEXT STORY

Statement From VicForests On Greater Gliders

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From VicForests On Greater Gliders

Statement From VicForests On Greater Gliders

Statement From VicForests On Greater Gliders
Spice Girls Release Unseen Footage In New ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Music Video

Spice Girls Release Unseen Footage In New ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Music Video

In news that’s going to spice up your life, the Spice Girls have just dropped a new music video that’s transporting us back to the 90s.
Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak "Sexually" Withdraw Silk Sonic Album From Grammy Consideration

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak "Sexually" Withdraw Silk Sonic Album From Grammy Consideration

After claiming four Grammy Awards earlier this year, Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have decided to "sexually bow out" and withdraw their album for Grammy consideration.
Farmers Warn That Hawaiian Pizzas May Become More Expensive As Pineapple Shortage Set To Hit Australia

Farmers Warn That Hawaiian Pizzas May Become More Expensive As Pineapple Shortage Set To Hit Australia

La Nina has taken a lot from us this year, but now she claims her latest victim - pineapple fans.
Russia To Evacuate Civilians In the Ukrainian Region of Kherson

Russia To Evacuate Civilians In the Ukrainian Region of Kherson

Russian-installed leaders occupying the Ukrainian region of Kherson have warned locals of an incoming Ukrainian attack, urging residents to flee to Russia.