Debate Rages Over The Correct Way To Capitalise Singular Letters When Typing

User @jackpost himself was flabbergasted to learn of his wife's unique way of capitalising letters, to which she rebutted, “everyone does that.” He argued, “no, everybody uses shift” and has taken to the internet to settle the dispute, posing the question “do you use shift or caps lock?” And chaos ensued. “That’s MENTAL - shift all the way” one social media user wrote. “Caps lock is for yelling” another wrote. “Middle-aged mums use caps lock”. “Not too late for a divorce”. “This is psychopath behaviour”.

Perhaps most surprising of all, was the abundance of people who took to the comments to confirm that they do in fact tap caps lock on and off to capitalise their letters.

“Can confirm I do the exact same thing!” “Caps Lock For Life” “I knew I wasn’t the only one!” “I’ve always typed like this, I thought it was normal?”

And perhaps most rogue of all. “I have caps lock on always and hold shift whenever I need a lowercase letter”, one user wrote.