The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Debate Rages Over The Correct Way To Capitalise Singular Letters When Typing

Debate Rages Over The Correct Way To Capitalise Singular Letters When Typing

Jack Post blew the minds of Instagram users after he posted a reel of his wife using the caps lock button to capitalise singular letters instead of shift.

User @jackpost himself was flabbergasted to learn of his wife's unique way of capitalising letters, to which she rebutted, “everyone does that.” He argued, “no, everybody uses shift” and has taken to the internet to settle the dispute, posing the question “do you use shift or caps lock?” And chaos ensued. “That’s MENTAL - shift all the way” one social media user wrote. “Caps lock is for yelling” another wrote. “Middle-aged mums use caps lock”. “Not too late for a divorce”. “This is psychopath behaviour”.

Perhaps most surprising of all, was the abundance of people who took to the comments to confirm that they do in fact tap caps lock on and off to capitalise their letters.

“Can confirm I do the exact same thing!” “Caps Lock For Life” “I knew I wasn’t the only one!” “I’ve always typed like this, I thought it was normal?”

And perhaps most rogue of all. “I have caps lock on always and hold shift whenever I need a lowercase letter”, one user wrote.

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong
NEXT STORY

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

Advertisement

Related Articles

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

Australians' worlds have been rocked after finding out that they've been pronouncing Chupa Chups wrong their whole life.
Turns Out Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ AI Technology Relied On Low-Paid Workers

Turns Out Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ AI Technology Relied On Low-Paid Workers

A new report has revealed that Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ technology in Amazon Fresh stores relied heavily on human labour.
What Is The Maximum Amount Of Cats A Household Should Own?

What Is The Maximum Amount Of Cats A Household Should Own?

A French couple, who owned close to 160 cats and seven dogs, have been given a one year prison sentence, and a survey has revealed that British people believe two cats is the maximum amount any household should own.
UK Town Looking To Hire Harry Styles Fans As Local Tour Guides

UK Town Looking To Hire Harry Styles Fans As Local Tour Guides

Calling all Harry Styles superfans: his hometown of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England, is looking for 'Harries' to take visitors on guided tours.
Aussie Singer Shares "Brutal" Record Label Rejection

Aussie Singer Shares "Brutal" Record Label Rejection

Aussie singer Kaia Kingsley has shared her cutting rejection from a music label on TikTok.