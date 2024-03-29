Debate Rages Over How To Protect Michelangelo's David's Modesty

Michelangelo’s David has been described as a towering figure in Italian culture since its unveiling in 1504.

And now, Hollberg has urged the state's attorney office in Florence to launch a series of court cases invoking Italy’s landmark cultural heritage code, which protects artistic treasures from disparaging and unauthorized commercial use.

This decisions challenges the practice that intellectual property rights are protected for a specified period before entering the public domain. The artist's lifetime plus 70 years, according to the Berne Convention signed by more than 180 countries. This is why we have filmmakers messing about with Winnie the Pooh.

It does raise a bigger issue. Should institutions be the arbiter on what’s tasteful and what isn’t? And how does this impact freedom of expression in our cultures?

“It raises not just legal issues, but also philosophical issues. What does cultural patrimony mean? How much of a stranglehold do you want to give institutions over ideas and images that are in the public domain?” said Thomas C. Danziger, an art market lawyer.

“Are you going to prevent artists like Warhol from creating what is a derivative work?”Danziger added.

He went on, “Many people would view this as a land grab by the Italian courts to control and monetize artworks in the public domain that were never intended to be charged for.”

Italy's cultural code is unusual in that it essentially extends in perpetuity the author's copyright to the museum or institution that owns it. Meaning that by these laws, Warhol would be paying residuals to the Santa Maria delle Grazie.

Hollberg’s guns are blazing though. She’s targeted GQ Italia for imposing a model's face on David's body, and the won a case against ticket scalpers using David's image to sell marked-up entrance packages outside the Accademia's doors.

“I am sorry that there is so much ignorance and so little respect in the use of a work that for centuries has been praised for its beauty, for its purity, for its meanings, its symbols, to make products in bad taste, out of plastic,” Hollberg said.