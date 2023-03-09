Debate Rages Over Child-Fave Books 'Goosebumps' As Readers Think They Have Been 'Censored'

It was widely reported that the Goosebumps series had been edited to include more "inclusive" language.

"Writer's self-censoring includes changing 'plump' to 'cheerful' and 'crazy' to 'silly'," The Times reported.

But author R.L. Stine has denied these rumours, replying to fans' complaints on Twitter to set the record straight.

"This story is false. I have never changed a word in a Goosebumps book," he replied to a tweet.

In another tweet, he also added that he had not seen any changes that may have been made.

"Lindsey, the stories aren't true. I've never changed a word in Goosebumps," he replied to one tweet.

"Any changes were never shown to me."

The rumours of Goosebumps being changed come weeks after publisher Puffin eventually bowed to public pressure to continue publishing the 'uncensored' works of Roald Dahl.

In new versions of the Dahl's classic works, references to gender, race and physical appearance had been changed or removed to avoid causing offence.