Debate Rages As To Whether You Should Wash Your Kitchen Tea Towels With The Rest Of Your Washing

Do you separate your tea towels from general clothes in the wash or put them in all together, creating laundry chaos?

A Professor has suggested it’s okay to mix them all up, but for some cultures, it’s considered disgusting.

Professor of Food Safety and Microbiology at Massey University, Steve Flint, says it’s “something you shouldn’t worry about too much”.

Sorry, Steve, it’s been keeping me up most nights.

He told New Zealand’s Stuff.co.nz, “Nothing is ever sterile – all we are trying to do is reduce the risk of food safety issues”.

Also, that detergent is sufficient to remove germs, and if you did want to sterilize them, you would have to go so far as to boil them.

I’m no professor, but I would recommend boiling them separately from your pasta.

Some cultures, including tangata whenua in New Zealand, however, find washing tea towels with your clothes unacceptable.

The tikanga of separating clothes and kitchen linen is a customary practice found in most Marae and Māori homes today.

Its roots come from ancient traditions, and in simple terms, kai or food-related products are noa (ordinary) and anything to do with the body or head, such as clothes, are tapu (sacred). In a practical Western sense, it is hygienic not to mix the two.

Kāwhia auntie Kelly Isherwood says, “You might as well dry your dishes with your undies”.

Which sounds like an outrageous thing to do, but not if you know any of my ex-housemates.

