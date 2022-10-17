Debate Rages As To Whether Hotel Guests Actually Need To Check-Out Or Not

Now that borders have reopened, and Australians have started travelling again, a lot of people have questions about the process.

Is it ever OK to lean your seat back on a domestic flight? Do you need to take your belt off when going through airport security? Do you need your passport when flying to Bali? The answers to those questions are: no, yes and yes (even though we’re pretty sure Bali is an Australian territory).

Another debate is raging online over hotel etiquette that has the Internet divided! Which is so unexpected because the Internet is never divided, and people always seem to be in total agreement.

In the Facebook group Girls Love Travel, which is presumably a group for Geminis named Savannah who identify as ‘wanderers’ in their Instagram bios, one traveller has started quite an intense online debate around whether or not you need to go to the front desk to check out of a hotel.

The post reads:

“Debate with my husband: When leaving a hotel (etc) do you physically go to the desk and check out?

“Husband says you absolutely have to go to the lobby and say, ‘hey we are checking out here are our room key cards’. I have never done that unless the room keys are actual keys and not cards. I leave the cards on the dresser or a table and leave. That’s it.

“I used to travel for work and would stay in hotels over 20x a year. We just did a road trip and stayed in four different hotels/resorts, and he made us physically check out in each place which really irritated me!

“Often we were running behind, and this step was super unnecessary.”

Whether or not this question would be better put to a marriage counsellor than to a group of anonymous people on the Internet is very much up for debate.

Nonetheless, the question has received almost two thousand responses and let’s just say that, much like an improper fraction, opinions are divided.

One person who identified as a flight attendant said: “I travel probably 70 per cent of the year and have [left the keys in the room] for the last six years straight. Not once have I ‘checked out’”.

If anyone is to be listened to on this matter, it’s surely a flight attendant who spends way more time in hotels than the average person.

However, a hotel worker added a very helpful perspective on the matter: “As someone who works seasonally in hospitality, I always appreciate when guests come to the desk to check out. This eliminates questions about when housekeeping can access the room for cleaning and also helps us keep track of keys/key cards.”

This also means that hotels can sometimes get the rooms cleaned and ready earlier for the next guest, which is pretty helpful because a check-in time of 3pm is pretty annoying when you arrive in the morning and have to find a way to kill a few hours before you can unpack in your hotel room and demolish the mini-bar.

Ultimately, it might be faster not to go down to the desk and check out in person, but it is a nice thing to do to help out the next weary traveller waiting to check into your room. So, it’s probably the nice thing to do, but if you’re in a hurry, that’s understandable too.

The takeaway message here is don’t lean your seat back on a domestic flight, you feral animal.