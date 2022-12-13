Debate Rages As Sydney School Bans Year 10 Students From Graduating With Fake Nails

Apparently not.

Up to 70 students from Mackellar Girls Campus on the northern beaches were barred from attending their year ten graduation because they were wearing fake nails.

According to news.com.au, a large portion of the students had also gotten their nails done for their Year 10 formal on Thursday, just four days before the graduation ceremony.

Several girls were also attending another formal the day after their graduation, so it didn’t make sense for them to get their fake nails removed.

Duh?

And this scenario is giving me total Cher from Clueless vibes.

“Some teachers are trying to lowball me, daddy”.

It’s like, do the teachers “prefer fashion victim or ensemble-y challenged?”

Nails complete a look, and it’s graduation, not a netball match.

The students with fake nails were forced to sit in a separate room and were not allowed to enter the main hall where the graduation was taking place.

Speaking to news.com.au, the mother of a barred student said many parents had taken time off to attend the 9.15 am assembly on Monday.

“No one had any idea where they were, and the assembly started an hour later because they were disciplining the girls because of the nails,” said the mother.

“A lot of the parents had to actually leave the ceremony because they had to get back to work.”

Eventually, some of the students were allowed back into the hall. However, they were told to sit at the back of the assembly and did not have their names read out.

Which she described as the “hardest thing” for her.

“They pretended these girls didn’t exist. At least acknowledge them.“

“The nails weren’t that offensive,” she said.

The same parent also questioned why some teachers were allowed to wear bright red nails. Yet, the short, naturally-coloured acrylics of the students were criticised.

“I think that’s a slight double standard,” she added.

“This has been four years of their life, throughout Covid and lockdown. I understand that rules are rules but to treat them like this is not OK.”

“It’s bullying and a form of intimidation and ostracising these girls, and you can’t do that in this day and age.”