Debate Over Theatre Etiquette Rages After Audience Member Is Thrown Out Of ‘The Bodyguard’ For Singing Along

The now-viral videos showed a woman singing along loudly to the closing number “I Will Always Love You”.

The show, which stars Melody Thornton from The Pussycat Dolls, had been stopped twice due to shouting and singing from the crowd.

Eventually, security removed two female members of the audience, while the audience applauded, but the show was wrapped up 10 minutes early by theatre staff.

Karl Bradley, who posted the videos, said the show had been “ruined” by the audience members.

“I’m new to the world of theatre. But sad and disappointed tonight at the state of some peoples arrogance and disrespect while at a show,” he said.

“Completely ruined #TheBodyguard, singing over the actors, to the point of them cancelling the show & police being called.”

Thornton also addressed the incident, saying she “fought really hard” to finish the show.

““I respect that you paid your money and I am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage who want to give you a beautiful show,” she said in a video on Instagram.

“For everything that happened tonight, I can’t say, I don’t have all of the details. I just am very, very sorry that we couldn’t finish the show. I fought really hard. It feels awful and I just hope that we see you again… I thank everyone who was respectful of the performers and [feel] very, very sorry for those who weren’t.”

Ayden Callaghan who plays the role of Frank Farmer which was made famous by Kevin Costner, tweeted the show had been pulled by the theatre because of “disgusting behaviour”.

“We wanted to carry on but it had become a major incident. I’m really sorry to what was 99.9 per cent a brilliant audience that a few badly behaved individuals ruined it.”

Image: Getty/ Karl Bradley