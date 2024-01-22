The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Death Toll In Gaza Passes 25,000 According To Palestinian Health Officials

Death Toll In Gaza Passes 25,000 According To Palestinian Health Officials

Palestinian health officials say the death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes since October has passed 25,000.

Gaza's health ministry on Sunday said 178 Palestinians had been killed in the past 24 hours, one of the deadliest days of the war. Israel's military said a soldier was killed in fighting.

Israeli forces and Hamas fighters clashed in several places, from Jabalia in the north to Khan Younis in the south, the focus of recent Israeli operations.

Israeli planes resumed heavy bombing on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and explosions echoed throughout the city.

Explosions lit the skies in parts of the Khan Younis refugee camp, and Palestinian health officials said one Palestinian was killed and seven others were wounded in one air strike as night fell.

Fighting, however, has continued in the Jabalia refugee camp and other areas around Gaza City.

Israel unleashed its campaign to eliminate Hamas after militants burst into Israel on October 7 and rampaged through southern towns and bases, killing 1200 people, most of them civilians, and taking 253 hostages back to Gaza.

Israel says it is fighting a threat to its very existence.

The Gaza health ministry said 25,105 Palestinians - many of them women and children - had been killed and 62,681 have been wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday denounced Israel for what he called the "heartbreaking" deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

"Israel's military operations have spread mass destruction and killed civilians on a scale unprecedented during my time as secretary-general," Guterres said at a summit in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

With AAP.

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits
NEXT STORY

New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

    New Study Finds An Extra Hour Of Sleep May Be Responsible For Several Health Benefits

    A recent study has found that an hour of extra sleep in the morning could have multiple health benefits, including improving hydration and lower blood pressure.
    Girlfriend Magazine Is Returning For One Special Taylor Swift Themed Issue

    Girlfriend Magazine Is Returning For One Special Taylor Swift Themed Issue

    Calling all millennial women and Swifties, Girlfriend Magazine has just sent TikToker’s into a frenzy after announcing that they’ve dropped a special Taylor Swift themed issue of Girlfriend.
    Diner Confused After Being Served A Waiver Alongside Medium Rare Cheeseburger

    Diner Confused After Being Served A Waiver Alongside Medium Rare Cheeseburger

    One restaurant-goer was flabbergasted to receive a waiver after ordering their burger to be cooked medium while dining at the Hilton Hotel restaurant in Toronto.
    Flight Attendant Reveals That Gifting A Toblerone Is Likely To Get You An Upgrade

    Flight Attendant Reveals That Gifting A Toblerone Is Likely To Get You An Upgrade

    According to one flight attendant, boarding your flight with a Toblerone from duty-free is a surefire way to land yourself a free upgrade to first class.
    Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Sex & The City Tutu Sells For $52,000

    Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Sex & The City Tutu Sells For $52,000

    The famous tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, has sold at auction for $52,000 (AUD $78,800) after it was predicted to sell for $12,000 (AUD $18,000).