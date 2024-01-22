Death Toll In Gaza Passes 25,000 According To Palestinian Health Officials

Gaza's health ministry on Sunday said 178 Palestinians had been killed in the past 24 hours, one of the deadliest days of the war. Israel's military said a soldier was killed in fighting.

Israeli forces and Hamas fighters clashed in several places, from Jabalia in the north to Khan Younis in the south, the focus of recent Israeli operations.

Israeli planes resumed heavy bombing on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and explosions echoed throughout the city.

Explosions lit the skies in parts of the Khan Younis refugee camp, and Palestinian health officials said one Palestinian was killed and seven others were wounded in one air strike as night fell.

Fighting, however, has continued in the Jabalia refugee camp and other areas around Gaza City.

Israel unleashed its campaign to eliminate Hamas after militants burst into Israel on October 7 and rampaged through southern towns and bases, killing 1200 people, most of them civilians, and taking 253 hostages back to Gaza.

Israel says it is fighting a threat to its very existence.

The Gaza health ministry said 25,105 Palestinians - many of them women and children - had been killed and 62,681 have been wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday denounced Israel for what he called the "heartbreaking" deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

"Israel's military operations have spread mass destruction and killed civilians on a scale unprecedented during my time as secretary-general," Guterres said at a summit in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

