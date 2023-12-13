Dearest Reader, Bridgerton Series 3 Finally Has A Release Date

Season 3 of Bridgerton will be released on Netflix in two parts, with the first part releasing on May 16, while the second part will begin streaming on June 13.

The dates were released in a tongue-in-cheek video on Netflix UK & Ireland’s X page.

Posts and comments from fans were shown throughout the video, interspersed with scenes from the hit Regency Era series.

The latest installment of Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of the book series by Julia Quinn, will follow the third son of the Bridgerton family, Colin, and his relationship with Penelope Featheringotn.

Filming of the new series was confirmed back in July 2022, but it was almost a year later that fans were finally treated to first-look images of Series 3.

Image: Netflix