Dearest Reader, Bridgerton Series 3 Finally Has A Release Date

Gentle reader, we officially have a date to be reunited with the Ton.

Season 3 of Bridgerton will be released on Netflix in two parts, with the first part releasing on May 16, while the second part will begin streaming on June 13.

The dates were released in a tongue-in-cheek video on Netflix UK & Ireland’s X page.

Posts and comments from fans were shown throughout the video, interspersed with scenes from the hit Regency Era series.

The latest installment of Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation of the book series by Julia Quinn, will follow the third son of the Bridgerton family, Colin, and his relationship with Penelope Featheringotn.

Filming of the new series was confirmed back in July 2022, but it was almost a year later that fans were finally treated to first-look images of Series 3.

Image: Netflix

Warning Issued For Bali Tourists Over Active Volcano

    Travellers heading to Bali have been warned to limit their activities around the active volcano Mount Agung.
    Tropical Cyclone Jasper is expected to make landfall within hours, with Far North Queensland on high alert.
    This Friday is set to be one of the busiest days in the air this year, with 150,000 people set to take flights on Qantas and Jetstar alone.
    Australia has voted in favour of a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after the prime minister called for a "sustainable ceasefire" with his Canadian and New Zealand counterparts.
    Victims advocates are warning more people will be killed after a review into police handling of mental health callouts was delayed until next year.