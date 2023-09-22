The Project

DC Cinematic Universe Is Getting A New Superhero

New DC film Blue Beetle has finally landed in Australia, a month after the United States.

Starring Xolo Maridueña as the lead, the story follows college student Jaime Reyes as he becomes fused with an alien scarab and gains superpowers.

The film kicks off the newly rebooted cinematic universe over at DC, headed up by acclaimed writer and director James Gunn and British-American film producer Peter Safran, despite already being in production before the duo took over the helm at DC Studios.

The comic book-inspired film is the first superhero movie to have a Latino lead.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Maridueña said, “Blue Beetle isn’t to make me the next heartthrob or biggest star.

“It’s just to show people, ‘Hey, these stories about Latinos don’t have to just be about Narcos or crossing the border or being a gang member. You can be portrayed in a positive light.’ A superhero seems like the most positive light you can get in this industry.”

