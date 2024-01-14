Daytime Nightclub Opens In The UK And Millennials Are Cheering

Actress Vicky McClure and her husband Jonny Owen called the Sheffield night club Day Fever, as a nod to the Bee Gees’ party tune Night Fever.

The club opens at 2pm with the last entry at 4pm. Patrons are also encouraged to dress up to attend the venue.

"It's a nightclub in the afternoon for people of a certain age," Jonny told the BBC.

"I love meeting mates, having a few drinks, having a dance but also like getting a cheeky curry afterwards, not queuing hours for a taxi and being home early enough for Match of the Day - and then it also doesn't ruin your Sunday either.

"For me now, it's all about going out on a bit of an all-dayer - and I thought there's a real market for people with a similar vibe."

"I'm really guilty for having a good dance in my kitchen alone - and I would much rather do it with my friends," Vicky added.

"Music is such a powerful thing for us all to have, it's one thing playing it in your headphones, your house or in your car, but when you're on a dance floor, with your mates it really does create a memory - and I'm all for music and memories as we do with our dementia choir."

Vicky and her mum Carol had experimented with a daytime disco, and it sold out within 48 hours.

"It started in a classic way where everybody stood round the edge of the dance floor," Vicky said.

"But me and mum were the first two up dancing and it didn't take long before everybody followed - and it was completely packed."

More daytime discos have been confirmed for London and South Wales.