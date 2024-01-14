The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Daytime Nightclub Opens In The UK And Millennials Are Cheering

Daytime Nightclub Opens In The UK And Millennials Are Cheering

A “daytime nightclub” targeted at people over 30 has opened in the UK so millennials can get their dancing fix and be in bed by 10pm.

Actress Vicky McClure and her husband Jonny Owen called the Sheffield night club Day Fever, as a nod to the Bee Gees’ party tune Night Fever.

The club opens at 2pm with the last entry at 4pm. Patrons are also encouraged to dress up to attend the venue.

"It's a nightclub in the afternoon for people of a certain age," Jonny told the BBC.

"I love meeting mates, having a few drinks, having a dance but also like getting a cheeky curry afterwards, not queuing hours for a taxi and being home early enough for Match of the Day - and then it also doesn't ruin your Sunday either.

"For me now, it's all about going out on a bit of an all-dayer - and I thought there's a real market for people with a similar vibe."

"I'm really guilty for having a good dance in my kitchen alone - and I would much rather do it with my friends," Vicky added.

"Music is such a powerful thing for us all to have, it's one thing playing it in your headphones, your house or in your car, but when you're on a dance floor, with your mates it really does create a memory - and I'm all for music and memories as we do with our dementia choir."

Vicky and her mum Carol had experimented with a daytime disco, and it sold out within 48 hours.

"It started in a classic way where everybody stood round the edge of the dance floor," Vicky said.

"But me and mum were the first two up dancing and it didn't take long before everybody followed - and it was completely packed."

More daytime discos have been confirmed for London and South Wales.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Vicky McClure MBE (@vicky.mcclure)

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays
NEXT STORY

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Experts have revealed the ideal time to swipe on a dating app is between 8 and 9 pm on a Monday, with January the peak season to find love online.
Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

A Florida school district has pulled 1,600 books for review for mention of "sexual conduct", including dictionaries and encyclopaedias.
Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

A new trend at Aussie beaches will come in handy the next time you forget your kid's bucket and spade, with toy libraries popping up on local beaches.
Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

With the rising cost of living, many coffee lovers wonder why their beloved iced beverages are much more expensive than their hot counterparts.
Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

A 2-year-old pug cross named Ham put her owner into a hairy situation after she ate 60 hair ties, but somehow survived.