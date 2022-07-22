Day One Of Splendour in the Grass Cancelled Due To Wild Weather

Thousands of music fans have flocked to Byron Bay for one of Australia’s most popular music festivals, after a long two-year Covid hiatus. But unfortunately for festival fans, due to wild weather, day one has been cancelled.

In a post shared on the festival’s Twitter, they advised “A significant weather system is currently sitting off the east coast and may reach land later today bringing more rainfall.”

Due to safety concerns, the main stage of the festival has been shut down.

Ticket holders with daily passes have been asked not to attend while they work on repairs.

Patrons have taken to social media to share their very wet and muddy experiences.

And bad news for this hopeful tweet...