David Beckham Reportedly Sues Mark Wahlberg For $16.3 Million

The footballer’s company, DB Ventures Ltd, had made a deal with gym group F45 and Mark Wahlberg’s company, Mark Wahlberg Investment Group (MWIG), agreeing to be the firm’s global ambassador.

The Sun has reported that Beckham was promised stocks by F45 and Wahlberg’s company. The stocks were withheld until after the share prices dropped.

Beckham alleges that this lost him £8.5 million in potential profit and has now taken legal action against MWIG and F45 founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

Wahlberg and F45 owners have responded, saying the allegations of “fraudulent conduct” have no basis, and are requesting that the judge dismiss the lawsuit.