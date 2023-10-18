The Project

Davey, A Service Dog Who Helped Rescue People In Turkiye's Earthquake Receives Special Award

Davey, the dog who helped save lives in earthquake-ravaged Turkiye earlier this year, is to be given a special award.

Who's a good boy? Davey the service dog. He's not just a good boy, though; he's the best boy, and located three survivors and provided vital information for the rescue team, and he's getting all the belly rubs.

Davey is a 6-year-old Springer spaniel who, for the last five years has served with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service with his handler and UK ISAR Canine Team Lead, Lindsay Sielski. And this year, he's to be recognised with a special award from the International Fund for Animal Welfare Awards (IFAW) at the BAFTA, London, for saving lives following Turkiye's devastating earthquakes.

It's not all good news, though, it does mean he'll have to go to the BAFTAs.

When Davey was a pup, he was surrendered to the Dogs Trust in Shoreham in 2018, as his energetic temperament meant he wasn't well suited to being a pet. The Dogs Trust team recognised that his energy and intelligence might just make him an excellent service dog, and so they reached out to Lindsay, who began his training with the ISAR. And a star was born.

Speaking on the earthquakes, Davey's handler said, "After seven days of searching, the situation was becoming extremely bleak, and on the eighth day, the team faced a real low point. But then someone from the Turkish rescue team rushed over to say that where Davey had been continuously barking, they had successfully rescued someone who was unconscious from a void. It was just the pinnacle needed - providing a sense of light. Knowing that another person's life had been saved was a wonderful feeling".

Recently, Davey was deployed to search for survivors after the Morocco earthquake in September.

Shannon Walajtys, IFAW's Director of Disaster Response and Risk Reduction, said, "If it weren't for Davey, those people may not have been found in time - I'm thrilled to see him receive the IFAW Animal of the Year Award."

Not all heroes wear capes, and evidently some can't even eat chocolate, but my goodness what an incredible dog Davey is. Give him all the awards.

