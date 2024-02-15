Dave Grohl Spent 28 Hours Cooking For The Homeless On Super Bowl Sunday

Hope the Mission, a Los Angeles non-profit, shared pictures of the rock star and his friends cooking up a storm on social media.

“There goes our hero! #davegrohl did it again, pulled a 24+ hour shift with the Backbeat Barbecue team to provide meals for our participants,” the post read.

The caption continued, “We’re blown away by Dave and the Backbeat Barbecue Team's dedication to helping those in need. We hope you are as inspired as us!”

Grohl set a personal record by barbecuing 100 pork butts, which equates to 1,800 meals.

Over 3,000 people were fed at the Woodlands Family Shelter in California, with plates of pork sandwiches, coleslaw, vegetables and peach cobbler.