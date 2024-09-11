The Project

Dave Grohl Reveals He Has Fathered A Child ‘Outside’ Of His Marriage

Dave Grohl says he recently fathered a daughter outside his marriage of 21 years marriage to Jordyn Blum, with whom he has three older daughters.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," the Foo Fighters front man and former Nirvana drummer said in an Instagram post.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl, 55, did not share any other details about the baby or her mother, and his representatives declined any comment beyond the posting.

Grohl married Blum, a former model turned film and television producer, in 2003. The Foo Fighters rocker has three daughters - Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10 - with Blum.

He was previously married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, from 1994 until 1997, and has acknowledged that infidelity helped lead to their divorce.

Grohl started the Foo Fighters in 1994 after the death of Kurt Cobain brought an end to Nirvana. In 2022 the band's longtime drummer and Grohl's closest friend, Taylor Hawkins, died during a South American tour.

The guitarist previously suggested that his family have helped him to become "more compassionate", and claimed that his new outlook is reflected in his songwriting.

"You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting," he said.

With AAP.

Baby Attacked With Hot Coffee To Be Released From Hospital Today

