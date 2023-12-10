Dave Grohl Has Stage Lights Turned Off In Sweltering Heat As Foo Fighters Play Their Biggest Aussie Show Ever

Frontman Dave Grohl addressed the 75,000-strong crowd: “Welcome to the Foo Fighters rock n’ roll show, that’s what we’re here to do.

“Everybody knows this, and I’m not just saying it because we’re here. Australia is one of our favourite f**king places in the entire world,” he said to an adoring crowd dressed in flannelette shirts in the sweltering heat.

“It is. It’s like a home away from home. We've been coming here for almost 28 years.

“And I will say this, Australia more than anywhere else in the rest of the world, has a new generation of rock people that are coming out to the shows. I’m glad you’re here.”

The Everlong singer made the mistake of wearing two shirts to his Sydney show, resulting in a hilarious strip tease for the fans. “What the hell was I thinking wearing two shirts?”

“That was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done. Let’s cool it down, turn the lights down.

“I can feel that breeze, that feels good. We don’t need lights do we? F**k that!”

This is the first time the band has played in Australia since their drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away.

Grohl was accompanied by Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and their new drummer, Josh Freese.

“Let me introduce you to the person who made it possible for us to come out and tour,” Grohl said, gesturing to Freese.

“He might seem new to you, but he’s been in every band you’ve ever listened to on the radio, and more.”

They dedicated the song ‘Aurora’ to their late bandmate, explaining that it was his favourite song and that it was the first one they wrote together. “So whenever we play it, I like to dedicate it to him. Let’s hear it for Taylor.”

“Thank you. Thank you for 28 years of making us want to come back to Australia over and over again, year after year.”

Grohl was also spotted taking some time off from the tour to volunteer for The Big Umbrella foundation, to hand out meals at Federation Square in Melbourne.