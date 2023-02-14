Daughter’s TikTok Sends Her Dad’s Book To #1, 11 Years After It Was Published

When people think of TikTok, usually what comes to mind are teenagers doing little choreographed dances, alpha men screaming at you for not going to the gym today and a stand-up video clip that will inevitably lead to that comedian being cancelled in 15 years from now when social mores evolve.

However, another thing that’s become really big on TikTok is books!

Remember books? They are those big things with lots of pages and each page has heaps of words, and when you read the words in the order provided they tell a story and make you imagine things in your mind. They’re kind of like movies except you just see words instead of pictures.

#BookTok is a very popular hashtag on the app and has allowed avid readers to share their favourite books and authors with billions of people.

In fact, #BookTok has had over 100 billion views, and many authors are reporting that it has helped get the next generation into reading. According to the New York Times, in 2021 TikTok helped authors sell 20 million printed books.

This brings us to the heartwarming story of Lloyd Devereux Richards, an attorney who spent 14 years pursuing his dream of writing a book.

Unfortunately for Mr Richards, sales didn’t go very well and not many people took much of a keen interest in his thriller for about 11 years. But, his daughter managed to change all that in just a couple of seconds.

She posted a video on TikTok explaining that her dad had devoted years of his life to creating the book and, even though sales were low, he was just chuffed to have published the story. Nonetheless, she told her followers: “I’d love for him to get some sales.”

And that he did. Her video went viral, with over 40 million views, and then her father’s book Stone Maidens jumped to #1 on Amazon’s Serial Killer Thrillers list.

So, how did Mr Richards celebrate his newfound fame?

He learned what TikTok was and then took to it himself to thank his new fans. "These last couple of days... I can't understand it," Mr Richards said in the video. "I feel so blessed."

So, congratulations to Mr Richards and to his savvy daughter, who should really pursue a career in publicity. It just goes to show that if you write a book and nobody reads it for 11 years, you’re always just one viral video away from being a bestselling author.