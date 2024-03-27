Daughter Shaves Head To Support Mum With Cancer Diagnosis

Bunbury mum Tracy Mulcahy told HIT’s Allan and Carly she had been diagnosed with stage four high-grade ovarian cancer and undergone chemotherapy, causing hair to experience hair loss.

“I’ve had such amazing support from friends and family, and my hairdresser Claire, who I’ve known for years, offered to do the haircut when I was ready,” Tracy told the radio show.

Tracy was seated in front of the mirror preparing for her cut when her daughter Sophie Mulcahy grabbed the razor and used it on herself instead in an emotional show of support.

The Bambi Blonde salon posted footage of the heartwarming moment to the Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

The caption to the video read “Tracy and Sophie have been long time clients of ours for the whole seven years I have had the salon. Tracy & Sophie aren't just clients, we have created such a bond that these beautiful girls feel like family.“

“Receiving the call from Tracy that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 high grade ovarian cancer was absolutely gut wrenching, how? How can this be true? How can someone so beautiful, so loving and so bloody wonderful be diagnosed with something so so so shit!?”

“Fast forward to today, if you were in the salon you would have felt the emotion in this moment, the whole salon was in tears. Beautiful Soph decided to surprise Tracy (her Mum) with this moment.”

Commenters were overwhelmed by Sophie’s kind gesture, many leaving words of support for the mum and daughter.

One commenter was brought to tears, saying “I was in high school when my mom was diagnosed and I wish I was there for her more while she was going through this. I wish I was more emotionally aware like this. So so sweet!”

“I audibly gasped. Oh my. The world can be cruel but it is filled with beautiful people,” said another.

Tracy decided to allow the salon to share the video as she is passionate about raising awareness about Ovarian Cancer.

“I contracted COVID last year, taken into hospital. They found fluid on my lung,” Tracy told HIT.

“After testing the fluid, they found out I had gynecological cancer, which is a bit of a blow to start the new year.

“Further investigation has discovered that it’s now actually stage four high-grade ovarian cancer.

“I started the chemotherapy, and my hair started to fall out.”

Tracy said it was “just insane” that Sophie would cut off her hair, with Sophie saying she didn’t want her mum to go through it alone.

“I saw her do it, and I’m like, no, please don’t, please don’t do this. I don’t want you to go through what I’m going through,” she said.

“I think when I sat down in that hairdresser’s chair and prepared myself for the day, but when you actually sit in that chair and normally go to the hairdressers, it’s obviously a positive experience. And then to have to look in and see that there wasn’t a lot of hair left at that point. And to see Sophie do that and sacrifice her own hair for me, it was just insane.”

Sophie plans to donate her hair to her mother’s wig.