Daughter Angers Her Mum By Asking Not To Kiss Her Newborn’s Head

The Redditor, known as Sabrina7223, posted her story asking for help from others on how to navigate the situation.

The woman asked her mum, who suffers from mouth herpes, to refrain from kissing her baby son’s face.

“I have read that it can cause serious complications for newborns and read stories where newborns have died or had life threatening complications,” she said in the post.

“My mum’s response to that was that she raised all 4 of my siblings and me without giving it to us and that she knows what she’s doing and wouldn’t kiss him if she had an open lesion or felt one coming on.”

The woman said her mum went on to call her a “b*tch” and is now ignoring her.

“She’s trying to guilt me by saying things like ‘my mother never got the chance to see or kiss my son (because her mother (my grandmother) died when my mother was pregnant with her first), I would never have the nerve to tell her not to kiss my son’ & ‘I would do anything to have my mother kiss my son’,” she said.

The Redditor also said her mum is a smoker, and has requested she not touch or breathe over his face after having a cigarette.

“She said that she raised me and my siblings just fine and that I’m being stupid about that as well,” she said.

The woman went on to say that she wished she hadn't spent the money flying her mother to the country they now live in, but is regretting it with how her mum is now acting.

Commenters were quick to support the new mum, saying it was her baby and her rules.

Others shared their own stories of how seemingly innocent kisses to a new baby led to lifelong problems.