Data Reveals Aussies Spend More Than $7 Billion On Lotto Tickets A Year

Data has revealed Aussies are spending billions on lottery tickets despite increasing cost of living pressures.

Queensland’s Statistician’s Office published the data from the 2020-21 financial year, made available late 2023, that Aussies spent over $7 billion. 

New South Wales residents spent the most, forking out over $1.9 billion, with Victorians spending $1.8 billion and Queenslanders spending $1.4 billion. 

January saw a record $200 million Powerball jackpot, which saw two division one winners splitting the loot. 

The Powerball jackpot jumped to an unprecedented $200 million - the largest lottery haul in Australian history - after no one snagged the top prize for six consecutive weeks.

A man and woman in NSW’s Hunter Valley region won $100 million after they purchased a 50-game ticket for roughly $70. 

The couple was contacted after they went to bed following the draw. 

"It's a lot of money. A lot of money to fathom!" the woman said, according to Powerball operator The Lott.

"Well, I absolutely won't be working anymore! I mean, honestly, do I really need to?

"My partner is here with me now. He's a bit in shock. He loves his job, so I don't know if he'll be retiring."

