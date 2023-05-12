The Project

Data Breach Affecting Ambulance Victoria Paramedics Sparks Calls For Investigation

A data breach exposing the drug and alcohol test results of graduate paramedics has sparked calls for an urgent investigation into how it happened.

Secretary of the Victorian Ambulance Union Danny Hill said an investigation was needed after confidential information about employees was made available on the staff intranet.

Mr Hill said he had contacted Ambulance Victoria to discuss the breach and is expected to report the incident to the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner.

"The data was still online yesterday and we don't know how long it's been up there," he told AAP on Friday.

It's understood the data was collected between May 2017 and October 2018. It was taken down after the union raised the alarm this week and an internal audit is under way.

Ambulance Victoria staff are also being provided with wellbeing support.

"Since becoming aware, Ambulance Victoria has removed access to these documents and has undertaken an access audit of these documents," an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

"The documents were not directly accessible to anyone outside of the organisation.

"We take privacy very seriously and acknowledge the distress that this may cause."

