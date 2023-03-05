The Project

Daryl Braithwaite Joins Harry Styles On Stage At Sydney Concert To Sing 'The Horses'

First it was the shoey, then it was the Bunnings straw hat, and now it's Daryl Braithwaite and his song 'The Horses'.

Harry Styles has certainly won over local fans as he ticks of a list of Aussie icons.

At his final Australian show in Sydney on Saturday night, Styles pulled out the big guns in saying farewell to Aussie fans.

At his Perth and Melbourne shows earlier in the tour, Styles sang his own rendition of the 90s hit 'The Horses'.

“What an extraordinary night it was at Harry’s gig,” Braithwaite said on Facebook after attending Styles' Melbourne concert.

“I just love the feeling of these massive concerts as they take on a life of (their) own. Harry Styles is so good at what he does and they loved him. I was completely overwhelmed by the night.”

But on Saturday night, Styles went all out and had the man himself, Daryl Braithwaite, join him on stage.

The pair hugged and then sang the iconic hit to more than 70,000 people at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

It’s a Where Were You Moment in Australian entertainment history,” Accor Stadium's Twitter account said.

“Pop icon Harry Styles has brought the curtain down on his tour in Australia with an amazing duo with Aussie legend Daryl Braithwaite … belting out a rendition of The Horses in front of 70k fans.”

Image: Twitter/@Felicia_Oliveri

    If you’re short, chances are your work is short-changing you.
    Animal activists have called for consumers to have a greater understanding of the origins of feather boas after a surge in sales was seen during Harry Styles' tour of the country.
    Some people just want to watch the world burn.
    ‘Birds of a feather flock together’ not only applies to humans, but according to a new study, it also applies to flamingos.
    Aleks the husky has been found alive after spending 23 days in trapped rubble after the devastating earthquake hit Türkiye.