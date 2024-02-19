The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Danish Man Breaks Record For Most Matchsticks Up Nose

Danish Man Breaks Record For Most Matchsticks Up Nose

Danish man Peter von Tangen Buskov has earned the Guinness World Record for the most amount of matchsticks up his nose, after shoving an incredible 68 up his nose.

The Guinness World Record is really just a competition for being a weird dude.

They are not finding the fastest, smartest, or strongest, but rather the person who is happy doing some weird stuff… officially.

Plus, who is creative enough to think of a weird thing that no one else has done?

Peter is the first person to think of doing this, and now he has a record for it.

He was willing to fork out the cash to pay for the Guinness judges to watch him do it, and now he has a plaque on his wall. So how did Peter feel doing this stupid thing?

Turns out he felt nothing, as he told Guinness, “Surprisingly, it didn’t really hurt… I have fairly large nostrils and quite stretchy skin. I’m sure that helped a lot.”

What does Peter plan for the future of his nostrils and stuffing stuff in there? Well, he might break the record if his nose allows him to.

“For me, an increase in capacity would require some training, or perhaps my nose will grow as I get older.”

So if you want a framed certificate on your wall and to waste some money, think of a weird thing no one else has done, and you are on your way to Guinness stardom.

Image: Guinness World Records

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection
NEXT STORY

Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

    Opposition Accuses The Government Of Having Weak Border Protection

    The political fight following the arrival of dozens of asylum seekers in northern WA is heating up, so as the border wars reignite will this time be different?
    Farting Allegations Causes Drama In World Of Darts

    Farting Allegations Causes Drama In World Of Darts

    Darts champ Darren Webster has accused his opponent Ron Meulenkamp of intentionally farting to throw him off his game.
    Sydney Taylor Swift Mural Leaves Residents Confused

    Sydney Taylor Swift Mural Leaves Residents Confused

    It’s Taylor Swift week in Sydney, and to mark the occasion, local artist Scott Marsh has paid tribute to the singer with a mural that has left some Sydneysiders confused.
    Kylie Minogue Reveals Gogglebox Is Her Comfort TV Show

    Kylie Minogue Reveals Gogglebox Is Her Comfort TV Show

    Kylie Minogue has revealed Gogglebox is her "favourite comfort TV show", shouting out both the Australian and British iterations during an appearance on Paris Hilton's podcast.
    P!nk Shares Special Meeting With Terminally Ill Brisbane Fan

    P!nk Shares Special Meeting With Terminally Ill Brisbane Fan

    Beloved popstar P!nk has shared a heartwarming encounter with six-year-old Brisbane girl Lillian Harris, meeting the young fan and her mum before her sold-out show at Suncorp Stadium.