Danish Man Breaks Record For Most Matchsticks Up Nose

The Guinness World Record is really just a competition for being a weird dude.

They are not finding the fastest, smartest, or strongest, but rather the person who is happy doing some weird stuff… officially.

Plus, who is creative enough to think of a weird thing that no one else has done?

Peter is the first person to think of doing this, and now he has a record for it.

He was willing to fork out the cash to pay for the Guinness judges to watch him do it, and now he has a plaque on his wall. So how did Peter feel doing this stupid thing?

Turns out he felt nothing, as he told Guinness, “Surprisingly, it didn’t really hurt… I have fairly large nostrils and quite stretchy skin. I’m sure that helped a lot.”

What does Peter plan for the future of his nostrils and stuffing stuff in there? Well, he might break the record if his nose allows him to.

“For me, an increase in capacity would require some training, or perhaps my nose will grow as I get older.”

So if you want a framed certificate on your wall and to waste some money, think of a weird thing no one else has done, and you are on your way to Guinness stardom.

Image: Guinness World Records